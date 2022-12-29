Brazilian footballer and international football legend Pele has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or Pele, for the most part, was an icon of football. A three-time world football champion, he has led Brazil to heights that the country has yet to match on the world stage.

Although he is best known in the United States for these three championship runs, he was also a dominant player at the club level, as well as the figurehead of the entire sport after retirement.

From his iconic fist-waving celebration, which is still imitated by players around the world, to becoming #10 as a sacred figure worldwide, very few stars have ever achieved the level of success and fame that Nascimento achieved in his lifetime.

Even after retiring from football, he never completely left the sport. He lived as a businessman and politician, in particular, he held the position of Extraordinary Minister of Sports of Brazil, and also worked as an ambassador to the United Nations. He has seen success in these roles, but they have never overshadowed his legacy as an athlete and as the face of Brazil on the world stage.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pele’s Twitter account made the announcement official, with a short message for those who were inspired by the historical career of this football player.

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who passed away peacefully today.

Love, love and love forever.”

His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions of adoring fans who will never forget his influence on the sport, which he called “a wonderful game.”