Pedro Pascal hints at the role of Dean in the third season of “Mandalorian”

Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal recently teased that his character will be a leader in the third season. The series debuted in 2019 and marked the beginning of the next chapter of “Star Wars” on Disney+. Almost universal praise from critics and viewers made the series the most popular Star Wars series on the popular streaming service. In “The Mandalorian,” Pascal stars as Dean Jarin, a mysterious bounty hunter who takes care of Grogu, a young Power user of the same unknown species as Yoda.

In the second season, Dean tries to return Groga to the Jedi, during which he meets the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Krayz (Kathy Sakoff) and her companions, Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) and the Axe Wolves (Simon Kassianides). . Dean discovers that Bo-Katan seeks to reunite the Mandalorians and restore their home planet after the genocide of her people by the Empire. However, after defeating Moff Gideon in battle, Dean turns out to be the owner of the Dark Sword, an ancient Mandalorian Jedi weapon that gives its owner the right to control Mandalore and his people. Dean’s acquisition of the Dark Sword puts him at odds with Bo-Katan.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Pascal teased him about his new role as the leader in the third season of “Mandalorian.” The actor explained that Dean is uncomfortable holding a leadership position, but this potential new position could push him to grow as a character. Read what the actor teased about the upcoming season below.

“If he assumes the position of leader, he does not want to do it. I don’t think there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced to discover what he’s capable of and who he is. , very fun. Also, from my point of view, there are so many searchable ways to find the tonality of this. I was just trying to achieve the subtleties of such character development.”

Pascal shared that Dean most likely would not want to take on the role of leader in the third season, since his character was not going to do this in previous seasons. In the 1st and 2nd seasons of “Mandalorian”, as well as in “Boba Fett’s Book”, Dean was part of a motley team fighting the Empire, bandits or monsters. They worked together as a team, making the same contribution to achieving the goals of their mission. Trying to save Groga, Dean defeated Moff Gideon in battle, giving him the right to wield the Dark Sword and thus the respect of all Mandalorians. However, Dean was unaware of this aspect of the weapon and its history.

As Grogu abandons Luke Skywalker’s training and returns to Dean’s side in Boba Fett’s Book, Season 3 may shift the focus back to Mandalore’s plight. Since Dean now carries the famous Mandalorian sword, the titular character will prove to be a source of power over many of the remaining Mandalorians and may lead an attack to reclaim their home instead of continuing to live in the shadows. Since very few details have been revealed about the third season of The Mandalorian, viewers will have to wait for the show to return to Disney+ in February 2023.