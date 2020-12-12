Pedro explains how he knows Baby Yoda’s real name

The Mandalorian series is breaking great popularity records, especially for the character of Baby Yoda. But, many wonder what is Baby Yoda’s real name?

During the first season of The Mandalorian, we learned that Mando’s name is, Din Djarin and in the second season it was recently revealed that the girl formerly known as The Child, is actually called. Grogu!

But, during an interview with one of the actors of the series, Pedro Pascal, revealed that he has known the name little green dwarf since the beginning of season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Pascal explained that he receives all the scripts for that season before filming begins (“To make it as good as it is, they are well prepared to start filming”) and said the following:

“What I like best about this is how a part of the creativity process [I am]. I’m invited to at least observe, experiment, and contribute whatever comes to my mind, so Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni get me the scripts. before I start shooting. So I know everything, honey! ”

But, only time will tell Baby Yoda’s first name in season 3, 4 or 5, as Pascal says he “has no idea” how many seasons the series could have.

“I believe that quality is always going to prevail over quantity.”

“I think as long as it remains at this incredible level that it is at, it is more a question of that than anything else.”

On December 18, episode 8 of season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere.



