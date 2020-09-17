Pedro Capó brings a love proposal,Puerto Rican interpreter

Pedro Capó does not forgive coffee. It passes noon in Puerto Rico and the singer savors a good drink from the cup that accompanies him to one side of his house and the other. There is no rush of anything, the pandemic gives you time for everything.

When the beaches open, you go swimming. When not, she spends it at home with three of her children, all boys. She has a 9, a 7 and a 25.

The abrupt halt in her career due to the pandemic could not have come at a better time. Capó was immersed in the whirlwind of “Calma”, a song he recorded with Farruko in 2018 that has already been viewed more than 200 million times on YouTube. His schedule was full of trips, promotions, more trips, award events, concerts, and more concerts.

Nobody expected that success, much less him. Before that issue he had released other albums, the first in 2007, without much success. And so, overnight, at 38, Capó became a celebrity, an artist who shone with his own light, despite being the son and grandson of two luminaries of Spanish music. His grandfather Bobby Capó was a popular balladeer and bolero player, and his father, also Bobby Capó, was a renowned salsero.

The artist laughs when he is mentioned that it is a rare phenomenon for a singer’s career to emerge at the dawn of the 40s, especially when there is a trajectory of more than ten years. However, it was circumstances that did not allow him to run a more consistent career, he said.

“Being constant was always my intention,” said the Puerto Rican artist. “I had obstacles that came due to the legalities of the record labels […] But I am grateful that everything has arrived in the perfect time.”

This pause, in addition to giving him a break, has allowed him to finish and promote “Munay”, an album that will be released tomorrow and which would be the fifth of his career.

“It is my first unreleased album for many years,” said the singer, whose music leans more towards more modern tropical rhythms such as reggaeton and trap, and combines with salsa, reggae and electronic sounds.

Munay is a Quechua word that means absolute love. The connection between this language and Capó is Amazonian shamanism, whose rituals he has practiced for two decades. He travels frequently to the Peruvian jungle to participate in spiritual retreats and to “cleanse my body and my soul.”

“That’s where a lot of inspirations come from,” he said. “Beyond a philosophy of life it is a proposal […] My proposal is of love, it is an album of love in all its capacities”.

At 39, Capó hopes this “late” success will inspire “those who pursue their dreams.”

“It is never late when happiness is good, my father used to say,” he stressed. “And here we are.”



