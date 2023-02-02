Pebble Beach Golf Links is finally here for the PGA TOUR 2K23, just in time for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the No. 1 public course in the US. This expands the growing list of PGA TOUR 2K23 golf courses available, and there are now 21 courses.

2K has just posted new images of its new Pebble Beach Golf Links golf course on PGATOUR2K’s Instagram page. The new update is coming just in time for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so players can play alongside professionals and even participate in the Pebble Beach Series tournament at the official PGA TOUR 2K society until February 5, 2023.

PGA TOUR 2K23 continues to release new content for its players, including new levels and even new clothes for your MyPLAYER. However, the basic mechanics of the game, which makes it a fairly accurate simulation but ultimately a bland game, will have to change by next year if 2K wants to remain competitive, as early previews of EA’s upcoming PGA TOUR game have appeared so far. be quite impressive as well.

However, players who play on the PGA TOUR 2K23 will enjoy the new golf course.