Pearl Trailer Makes The Most Brutal Murder X Much Worse

There have been many gruesome murders in T.West’s horror slasher X, and the upcoming Pearl prequel promises to return to one of the X murders, but will make it even more brutal. X pays homage to classic horror films such as “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Eaten Alive,” and “Pearl” looks like an homage to bright colorful old Hollywood movies with a bloody twist. Pearl was originally teased after the credits of some of X’s theatrical performances, and this is the second film in the supposed X trilogy.

Pearl explores the dark origin story of the main character and main antagonist X, played by Mia Goth in two roles before she became an adult killer director in the first film. Although the action of “Pearl” takes place in 1918 during the First World War, and the stylistic inspiration draws inspiration from colorful melodramas, it still promises to be shockingly sinister and bloody. Pearl’s backstory is full of mutilations, exploding bodies and slaughtered farm animals, and even draws inspiration from X, including Pearl’s interest in becoming an adult film star.

In one of the most brutal murders of X, Bobby-Lynn (Brittany Snow) is suddenly eaten by an alligator, and the trailer for “Pearls” shows a similar murder in which Pearl pushes her father in a wheelchair to the end of the pier to meet the same fate. This murder was hinted at in X, where Pearl’s father’s wheelchair was visible in the basement of her and Howard (Stephen Yure). This variation of violent X murder is even more cruel because of its malice. In X, Pearl uses the fact that Bobbi-Lynn accidentally found her on the dock, but in Pearl, Pearl seems to have planned this murder, knowing that her disabled father will not be able to escape or swim away from the impending danger. .

Pearl turns out to be as bloody as X

Pearl committed most of the murders in X, and she was properly designed to do so because of her age. She had to sneak around and kill quietly, because any of the young directors could easily outplay her. But in the trailer for “Pearls” it is shown that she has always been the insidious killer seen in X. The new alligator murder in “Pearl” is also more brutal compared to the death of Bobby-Lynn X, because Pearl kills someone close to her, assuming that there will be severe family strife that will lead her to kill her father.

Ti West’s “Pearl” style is completely different from X’s, as he chose to show his horrors in the light of day with bright colors, the brutality and shocking death scenes presented in X will not be tamed in this prequel. With a warped reflection of Bobbi-Lynn’s death scene in X, Pearl looks like the perfect complement to the original film, living a life of her own. Pearl will reveal more personal horrors than X, revealing what went wrong in Pearl’s life that made her the killer shown in X, and it will be a bloody explosion from the past.