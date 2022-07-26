Pearl, the prequel to Porno Slashers, has released its first trailer, and it explodes people and musical numbers

Earlier this year, writer/director Tee West X made a passionate and bloody splash on the horror scene. Weaving a perverted and romantic story, porn and murder, they created a couple that won both fans and critics. Therefore, when the unexpected prequel “Pearl” was announced about the upcoming film, the converts were looking forward to more. Thanks to the new trailer for the movie starring Mia Goth, we now know when to expect the next chapter, and it looks as wild and wonderful as the story that spawned it.

Studio A24 recently teased the appearance of Pearl’s new trailer on social media, just as discreetly as the movie that was announced at the premiere of X SXSW. Although a teaser was also attached to the theatrical release of X, this trailer is a little more extensive and contains references to the film that continued it. Lines about the “X factor” and how to become a big star are everywhere, teasing the minds of those who can’t get this movie out of their heads.

As we already knew, “Pearl” is the story of a titled woman (Mia Goth) and the origins of her psychosexual fun, which, as we saw, ends with the ending of X. Showcasing a younger Pearl as well as an older Hollywood aesthetic, this is another case of a woman who has stars in her eyes. Show musical fantasies… and randomly exploding people?

The big difference is that this story about a young starlet who goes from her name in lights to vicious splashes of blood is told with the same main character personifying both sides of the coin. Even more exciting is the fact that when it comes to this new entry in the ever-expanding X story, Mia Goth has actually received recognition for co-writing with Tee West. Seeing how she knows this character inside out, prosthetics and all that, it only fuels the fire of anticipation even more.

Pearl has been lying low since the secret SXSW announcement earlier this year. Part of the planned trilogy that Ti West outlined, this predecessor chapter was filmed at the same time as the production of X. That’s how and why West lashed out at everyone, promising a new massacre shortly after this film took place at its festival premiere.

While the approach of the concept is very different from the deep-fried porn/grindhouse atmosphere of the 70s that X emitted, Pearl is an exciting prospect because she is so different, but connected to the same story. Also, how can you refuse a movie with a poster of jubilant madness like the one we’re going to share with you below?

Pearl is ready for close-ups this fall, as the film will be released in theaters on September 16! Fortunately, this is not the only upcoming horror movie that will appear in theaters in the near future, so you, fans of the genre, are advised to keep an eye on this line for any changes or additions in the future. Who knows what other surprises lurk in the depths of cinematic darkness?