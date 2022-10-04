Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, David Byrne and others will perform songs in the album dedicated to abortion rights

Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, David Byrne, R.E.M. and many others will be featured on an album dedicated to abortion rights this week.

The compilation LP “Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All“, which will be released this Friday (October 27) and will be available for only 24 hours, will also include additional materials from Death Cab For Cutie, Animal Collective, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Fox, King Stomach and Wizard Lizard, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segal, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

It will include unreleased recordings, including previously unreleased new songs, covers, remixes, live versions and unreleased demos, as well as exclusive tracks by Sleater-Kinney, Tegan And Sara, Soccer Mommy, Wet Leg and Cat Power. You can view the full list of artists on art below.

The recording will be available on Bandcamp only from 12:00 Pacific Time (8:00 Moscow time) and will be available for purchase here.

100 percent of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations working to provide access to abortion services, including Brigid Alliance, a recommendation—based service that provides travel, food, accommodation, child care and other logistical support for people who want to have an abortion. , which works with the care network abortions to support independent abortion clinics.

“Good Music to Ensure Safe Access to Abortion for All” is the latest fundraiser for the Good Music Project after the 2020 charity collection “Good Music to Prevent the Collapse of American Democracy”, which also featured Byrne and Pearl Jam, as well as Phoenix, Fleet Fox., Jenny Lewis, The War on Drugs, the Little Dragon and the Big Boy.

Both collections raised more than $600,000 (523,689 pounds) for the voter rights organization Fair Fight.

The latest report comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, which meant abortion would no longer be protected as a federal right in the U.S. for the first time since 1973, and each state would be able to make an individual decision on restricting or banning abortions.