Peaky Blinders: What we suspected about the reason the series is ending

Among the smoke from the embers and the mist from the river, the menacing silhouettes of men dressed in finely tailored suits and newspaper delivery hats roam. The Peaky Blinders were little more than Birmingham street thugs in real life, but in Steven Knight’s brilliant series, their story rises to the level of myth. Peaky Blinders is the story of a gang, more specifically, the family that runs the gang. Even more specifically, it’s about the man who leads that gang, as its members work their way from petty criminals to wealthy political actors on the national stage.

Peaky Blinders has been a fixture on many calendar-watchers ever since it began streaming on our screens in 2013. However, the BBC series is not without its problems and has suffered from some repetitive criticism in recent years, focusing on everything from its shorter runtime, plot, pacing, and use of its actors.

To be fair, making use of the backdrop of British history and finding conflicts and antagonists in its timeline to set the show’s narrative focus was a bold move, until Peaky Blinders ran out of ideas and had to literally wear the name of Al Capone.

That pretty much sums up how wacky Peaky Blinders has gotten since its excellent first two seasons, with the need now to adapt each and every event in the character’s life at the most dramatic points in British history to be the force driving force behind the show and not the other way around. The idea of ​​who the Peaky Blinders were was not known at the beginning, so it was not necessary for the first season of the show to adapt them to events that happened outside of their own personal history, which is what made them, and consequently the whole the series, so popular in the first place.

After two seasons well spent establishing the central characters, Peaky Blinders should have taken off the throttle before becoming a piece of history and instead focused on characters who are interesting enough to complete its brief retelling. of episodes.

Peaky Blinders season six is ​​gearing up for a comeback and will pick up immediately from the big cliffhanger of season five when Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) was seen holding a gun to his head. Recently announced, it will be the final season of the series, giving way to rumors of a movie on the way for a big finale and some spin-offs to complete the story.