Peaky Blinders: Tragedy hits fans when film set catches fire

Now that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders has started airing on BBC television, Yorkshiremen are likely to see some familiar sights. Recall that this series was filmed in and around Keighley during the last season, using locations such as the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway and the city’s Dalton Mills.

However, a wave of videos have emerged from Peaky Blinders viewers, who began to spread the news that Dalton Mills has burned down. In the videos you can see some firefighters addressing the flames of a large fire that was taking place in the building.

Videos and images coming out of Keighley on Thursday show that Dalton Mills has unfortunately caught fire. In another of the videos, one of the fire trucks can be seen at the scene of the fire, in the act, the building can be seen with a cordon around it, while the professionals work on the fire.

In the description of this video, the following caption can be read: “Dalton Mills in Keighley currently on fire”. Faced with these videos, millions of Peaky Blinders fans lamented the facts in the comments. Approximately 100 firefighters would be working tirelessly to extinguish the flames, who classified this incident as Grade II.

At the moment, there have been no other updates about the fire or the causes that caused it. One of the locations used for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders was Dalton Mills, which served to immerse BBC fans in the life of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family.

In part, this BBC series has been filming in Keighley for over seven years and production of the final episodes resumed in early 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although this fact was unfortunate, the good thing is that the building was empty when the accident occurred. In addition, this is not the first time that a fire has occurred in the filming location, since the emergency services were called to the scene in 2011. At the moment, it is still waiting for new news from the production.