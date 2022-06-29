Peaky Blinders: The True Story of Uncle Alfie Charles Solomon

In the final season of Peaky Blinders, it turns out that Alfie Solomons has an uncle Charles, and this is probably based on the real mafia boss from the story. The true facts of Charles Solomon’s fall correspond to what is claimed about his invisible character in the series. There is an extensive history behind the real life of gangster Charles “King” Solomon, who is usually called Boston’s Al Capone, and it is worth studying to expand knowledge about “Sharp Visors”.

Alfie Solomons Jr. is played by Tom Hardy, and he is an authority among the Jewish population of Great Britain. Throughout the series, Alfie enlists the support of the leader of the bandits “Sharp Visors” Thomas Shelby to help him in the war against the Italians. He also works hard to protect Jewish citizens of the UK. Thomas tries to kill him in season 4 by shooting him in the face, but he survives and returns in season 5. In the 2nd episode of the 6th season of “Sharp Visors”, his uncle Charles Solomons is mentioned for the first time. Thomas’ claim that he was murdered at the Boston Cotton Club is historically accurate.

Although Alfie Solomons is also based on real-life Jewish gangster Alfred Solomon, there is no record of a hereditary relationship between him and Russian-born kingpin Charles “King” Solomon. The true story of Uncle Alfie shows that the real Charles is more like a fictional Alfie than a real analogue of Alfie. After immigrating from Russia, Charles settled in Boston with his large Jewish family. Up until the 1920s, he became involved in racketeering, and by the time he turned 30, he owned many famous bars in Boston. Just as Alfie bargains with Changretta in season 4 of Peaky Blinders, Charles oversaw many of the deals and sales affected by the Prohibition era. Thomas Shelby visits Alfie in season 6 and declares: “Your uncle. He ran all the syndicates of drugs, bootlegging, prostitution, gambling from East Boston,” which historically coincides with the exact types of criminal activity to which King Solomon was inclined. as a mafia boss.

The biggest indicator that the fictional Charles Solomon from “Peaky Blinders” is based on Charles “King” Solomon is related to the context of his alleged death. As stated on Reddit, the real Charles was killed by an enemy gunman in the toilet of the Boston Cotton Club. Tommy confirms that Charles’ fate is a direct reference to this historical fact when he claims that the thief in law “was shot in the Cotton Club, in the toilet.” Russian Russian In the series, it is implied that Alfie’s mother was a Russian refugee, which is consistent with the legacy of King Solomon as a Russian. It is noteworthy that Charles Solomon was also fictionalized in the HBO series “Underground Empire”, where Senator Joseph Kennedy, played by Matt Letcher, mentions him as King Solomon.

Alfie Solomons may not be a copy of his historical counterpart, but the mention of Charles Solomon adds to the hyperrealistic gangster atmosphere that “Peaky Blinders” exudes. The real mafia boss, who was engaged in bootlegging, drug trafficking and drugs, reminds Alfie, perhaps that’s why the screenwriters invented a family connection between them. Dangerous but intriguing stories continue to unfold from the history of “Sharp Visors”.