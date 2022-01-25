Peaky Blinders: The possible premiere date of the sixth and final season is filtered

One of the most coveted period dramas of the moment, without a doubt, has been Peaky Blinders, and now that its epic finale is yet to come, BBC and Netflix viewers have been taking care of each and every one of the details involved. to this plot, as well as the dangerous Shelby family.

Since it is known that this will be the last sequence, the protagonists of the series are encouraging fans with publications and news of the farewell to the series, as well as a possible premiere date that has been circulating a lot and the Internet since then.

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is expected to premiere in February 2022 on the BBC television channel. According to various sources, the channel would have confirmed the premiere for February 22, 2022. However, this date has not yet been officially issued by the production.

Unfortunately, the streaming service, Netflix has already released the February premieres and sadly, the drama starring Cillian Murphy is not on the list. So, it is possible that the sixth season of Peaky Blinders will premiere in late March or early April 2022.

Recall that one of the new actors in this criminal drama had revealed that the series would possibly premiere in February, however, he stressed that it was not a special date, and that said date could vary, since they were only personal assumptions.

On the other hand, director Anthony Byrne revealed that the first episode of the new season will be titled “Black Day”, an echo of the first episode of the fifth season, titled “Black Tuesday”. What makes it clear that after the last events of the fifth season, we will see the continuation in the sixth installment of Peaky Blinders.

Likewise, creator Steven Knight later explained that while it was his long-time intention to end Peaky Blinders at the start of World War II, the momentum of the show altered those plans. Let’s remember that although this will be the last season, this story full of weapons, betrayals and deaths will really culminate in a movie.