Peaky Blinders: the actor is preparing for his new series with Disney +

After the departure of the popular actor who played John “Johnny” Shelby in the series “Peaky Blinders“, Joe Cole, it became known that the star signed a contract with Disney + to become one of the main characters of the new series. limited, which is being prepared and will be called A Small Light.

According to Deadline, 33-year-old Joe Cole will take part in the film “Little Light”, which tells the story of a Dutch woman who defended Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis for more than two years, and then kept her diary. The project was created by former actors of “Anatomy of Passion” Joan Reiter and Tony Phelan.

The eight-episode limited series tells the story of twenty-year-old secretary Miep Gis (played by Bel Pauli), who did not hesitate when her boss Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) He asked her to hide him and his family from the Nazis during World War II. , The world.

While Cole will play Miep’s husband, Ian, who is struggling to hide eight souls in an annex to their homes. As the story goes, Jan had a unique opportunity to serve those who suffered most from the Nazi occupation, including Jews.

Until Miep found Ann’s diary and saved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world. In fact, the name of the series came from one of the phrases said by a woman who defended these people in the midst of the war and practically became one of the best in the world:

“I don’t like being called a hero, because no one should think that you need to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary, housewife or teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”