Peaky Blinders season 6: will Gina cheat Michael?

A theory about season 6 of Peaky Blinders circulates concerning a potential connection between Gina and Oswald Mosley. We tell you more.

While Tommy could be completely destabilized by the return of a key character in season 6 of Peaky Blinders, he may not be the only one to see his life turned upside down. Many fans wonder if Gina could not have cheated on her husband Michael with the terrible MP Oswald Mosley, played by Sam Clafin. Why do they think that? Because just before his speech to the British Union of Fascists, Oswald was seen making love to a mysterious woman who looks like Gina Gray, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and who is none other than Michael’s wife Gray. So, can we expect a bond between the two characters in season 6?

Director Anthony Byrne gave the answer in an interview with Digital Spy. When the journalist asked him if the woman we saw with Oswald was Gina, the latter replied: “No, no it’s not Gina. I would have shown Anya Taylor-Joy, there would have been a good reason, it would have been more shocking to see her and leave on this cliffhanger. ” Fans of the Gina-Michael couple can, therefore, be reassured, there will be a priori no connection between Gina and Oswald in season 6. In another kind of questioning, we seriously wonder what roles could play Bella Thorne and David Beckham in season 6 of Peaky Blinders.



