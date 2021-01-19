Peaky Blinders: season 6 will end after its show

The Peaky Blinders series will end its plot after the showing of the 6th season, ahead of schedule, since the series would have seven seasons in all. However, with the announcement of the closure, Steven Knight took the opportunity to say that production will continue in another way.

It is worth remembering that, recently, work on the next episodes has already started, as the producers reported to Deadline.

“Peaky Blinders is back and everything after the forced production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Knight said in an official statement. “We believe this will be the best season ever and we are sure that our incredible fans will love it. While the TV series is coming to an end, the story will continue in another way ”, he added.

Peaky Blinders comes to an end after season 6

Season 6 of the series was all written by Knight. The episodes are directed by Anthony Byrne, who returns to office after being in charge for the entire season.

According to what was found previously, the last episodes shown in the series were very well accepted by the public, conquering impressive numbers in terms of audience for BBC One. In Brazil, the production can be checked on Netflix.

Starring Cillian Murphy, the new season will also feature Nick Goding, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason and Anthony Byrne on the production team. Murphy and Knight are also credited with the role.

In the same statement that announced the end of the series, Mandabach took the opportunity to thank the BBC and Netflix, stressing the importance of collective collaboration for the success of the series and ensuring security for all members involved in filming during the pandemic.

“Thanks to all Peaky fans who have been so patient. The scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has fascinated audiences since 2013 ”, he said.

Let’s look forward to the 6th season of Peaky Blinders.