Peaky Blinders Season 6: Who is Duke Shelby and what does he mean to Tommy and the series

Peaky Blinders returned to fan screens after almost three years of absence. The series that narrates the life of the family of gasters led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), premiered its sixth and final season at the end of February and last Sunday it aired with episode 4 through the British broadcast network BBC.

Peaky Blinders fans had been waiting for the episodes of season 6 for a long time, but only to see how in this latest installment life continues to give Tommy blows. After recently losing Polly, the character now has an apparent diagnosis that could take him to his grave.

Long before Season 6 of Peaky Blinders premiered, the production of the crime drama had announced the arrival of new characters in the story, but what was never said was that Emme, the wife of the late John Shelby, would be appearing with a return. surprise with the third episode.

It turns out that in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, it was Emme who dropped the bomb on Tommy Shelby’s long-lost son. A new character named Duke Shelby, played by newcomer young actor Conrad Khan, who entered the cast of the sixth and final season last year when the announcement was made.

Esme explains in episode 4 of season 6 of Peaky Blinders, that Duke Shelby is Tommy’s first son and that his mother’s name was Zelda, a woman that Cillian Murphy’s character slept with at Appleby Fair before going to war. It was in May 1914, when she became pregnant with Duke, just as Tommy had left to fight in the war in France.

While Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is set around 1934, in the current timeline on the BBC crime drama, Duke Shelby would be 20 years old. There are only two episodes left for the crime series to come to an end and open the door for the movie that drama creator Steven Knight and director Anthony Byrne promised. And the question many are asking is whether Duke will be the future of the Shelby family after Tommy dies.

Peaky Blinders fans can only wait to see how Duke Shelby shines in the last two episodes of season 6. The appearance of Tommy Shelby’s son in this latest installment is likely to be a backdoor pilot for the spin. -off or Peaky Blinders movie, focusing on the younger Peakies going to London, as Steven Knight told Esquire:

“In Season 6 we’re bringing in the next generation, and they’re going to be a part of what happens in the movie.”