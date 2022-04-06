Peaky Blinders Season 6: What changes will the end of the show bring to Netflix?

Recently the popular series Peaky Blinders has come to an end with season 6 on the BBC television network, however, now viewers are anxious to know what the last season will bring on the Netflix platform and what changes could be necessary. They were not shown on television. However, this is what is known about the drama by the streaming giant.

Popular actor Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby and the rest of the surviving Shelby clan will also return, including Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), and Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne). Tommy’s wife, Lizzy (Natasha O’Keefe), will also return. However, the first episode of season 6 will have a beautiful tribute for one of the cast members who passed away last year, Helen McCrory.

Actress Helen McCrory was in charge of playing Aunt Polly, who had resigned at the end of the fifth season from the Shelby company due to the various problems she had with Tommy. Unfortunately, the producers took advantage of this story to end her character, because the actress died in April 2021 at the age of 52 from cancer that she kept secret from the public.

In addition to the news of McCrory’s death, the Netflix platform and the BBC television network confirmed that season 6 of Peaky Blinders is the last series. Although it was a plan of its creator Steven Knight to run seven seasons, the British broadcaster canceled that schedule and decreed that the sixth installment would be the last of all to close this incredible program that has caught everyone.

However, the Netflix platform has confirmed that the premiere date of season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be June 10, 2022. On this day, the six episodes will be available to all subscribers of the streaming giant who are reviewing each of the previous chapters so as not to miss any details of the program.

As Peaky Blinders is originally from the BBC television network, on April 3, 2022 the program ended, after broadcasting its last episode entitled “Lock and key”, in which it is confirmed that all viewers will be left with a bittersweet ending for what will happen to Tommy.

But the biggest question, and one that will be answered in the final season of Peaky Blinders, is who betrayed Tommy and caused his plan to fail. Of course, the last installment must also deal with Tommy’s idea of ​​taking his own life and what the consequences will be. It only remains to wait to see the development of the last six episodes that will close this incredible story.