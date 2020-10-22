Peaky Blinders season 6: update on rumors about the cast

Who will really join Peaky Blinders season 6?

While we recently denied the rumors that Rowan Atkinson was tipped to play Adolf Hitler in season 6 of Peaky Blinders, we are once again attacking the cast of the next episodes and the speculations surrounding it. It is known for sure that actor Stephen Graham did join the cast in his own words, but it is not yet known whether, with the coronavirus, his presence will be guaranteed in the sequel or not. Regarding Rowan Atkinson in the role of Hitler, as we said the production of the series denied these rumors but we must keep in mind that they may have wanted to cover their tracks after a leak of information.

We wondered a while ago if Julia Roberts would be cast in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders in a key role because of statements by showrunner Steven Knight. The latter does not know how the information leaked, but he said he hopes Julia Roberts could appear in the new episodes, so it is a possibility. Last June, actor Paul Anderson who plays Arthur Shelby shared a photo of his character, so far nothing unusual. Only Paul Anderson tagged Bella Thorne, David Beckham, Guy Ritchie and Lukas Haas in the photo of Arthur Shelby, enough to seriously question an appearance from them in the sequel. Finally Liam Gallagher should, for his part, record a song for the new episodes without being part of it.



