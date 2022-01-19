Peaky Blinders Season 6: This was the change the showrunner made at the end of the drama

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is about to be released, let us remember that at the beginning of this new year 2022 the production released a trailer of the next images that we will see on the screens. While waiting for this long-awaited premiere, showrunner Steven Knight has given some previews of this new installment.

Steven Knight revealed that the final batch of episodes will take a very different direction than expected. One of the most obvious changes that Knight wants his fans to know is that the BBC and Netflix drama will not feature World War II. He also teased that the show would likely end with air raid sirens over Birmingham signaling the start of war.

However, in a recent interview, the writer admitted that he had changed his mind. In his confession he said: “It was always Britain between the wars: how the lesson of one war was not learned and repeated.” However, the story of the Peaky Blinders will go beyond the war.

“It is also the end of the empire: we entered the Second World War and at the end of it, there really is no empire”… “Now it will go beyond the Second World War. Because I believe that the energy that there is in the world for this”.

Recall that the creator of Peaky Blinders revealed that the series would end with a movie, but who will finally appear on the set has not yet been confirmed. Likewise, veteran protagonist Cillian Murphy also offered some details of what viewers could expect from the sixth installment.

“I think it will be very intense. The word we keep using is “gothic”… “Yeah, it’s going to be heavy.”

According to one of the new actors who recently joined the cast, it is possible that the sixth installment will be broadcast next February, however, one of the biggest fears of the viewers is the dreaded death of Tommy Shelby, some of the dialogue seen in the recent trailer hinted at the end of one of the Shelbys.

This last season of Peaky Blinders has left many concerns, both on and off its screens, and it is that, let us remember that the interpreter actress of the Shelby’s aunt, the popular and always remembered “Aunt Polly” Helen McCrory, unfortunately died on last year, exactly on April 16, 2021.

That is why the followers wonder how exactly the production will do to propose the farewell of this important character on the BBC and Netflix screens, it only remains to continue waiting a couple more weeks for the production to send new news.