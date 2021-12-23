Peaky Blinders Season 6: The theory that clarifies the appearance of this new actor

As the sixth season of the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders is getting closer and closer to its premiere, which is believed to be in February, its fans are waiting for any hint of what will happen to its protagonist Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after the disturbing end of the fifth installment, especially with the few details that have slowly been leaking while the new and last installment is finishing its post-production stage.

After such a long hiatus since the broadcast of season 5, due to the obstacles that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it in the entertainment industry, it was to be expected that fans of the famous drama about the world of crime in the British society of the early twentieth century, they will begin to formulate some theories about what will be the fate of several of their characters.

Some of the most prominent speculations have their origin by small statements of the producers and even some members of the cast. Several of them even contradictory, especially with regard to its protagonist Tommy Shelby and the premise that, although the character has a lot to tell, love and happiness will not be part of his closing in the story.

To these advances, some more recent ones have been added pointing out that the character played by Cillian Murphy will present on screen a redemption arc that could certainly involve other characters that are part of his family, which has made many viewers think that it could be through their children. The comments came first with the addition of the 21-year-old actor, Conrad Khan, in addition to the rumor that the Peaky Blinder production had conducted a casting to choose a teenage actor destined to represent a new character.

It is believed that both incorporations could play at different stages of their lives Charles Shelby, the son of Thomas and his first wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis), whom we saw on screen for the first time as a two-year-old in the third season until the age of seven in the fifth. The appearances of him are due to the fact that, as is known by all, the series in the past has resorted to jumps in time.

As we saw between the fourth and fifth seasons, several years passed that shortened the process of recovery of the Shelby family, after the economic fall of 1929, everything seems to indicate that the last installment of Peaky Blinders will resort to the same resource at some point in its life. transmission until the year 1934. Other theories have also led to the belief that the call of adolescent actors to incorporate one into the casting also refers to the arrival of a lost son of the protagonist, although unlikely, it only remains to wait for his debut to clarify who got it right.