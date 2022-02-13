Peaky Blinders Season 6: The important character who could return from the dead

The latest installment of the period crime drama, Peaky Blinders will be released very soon to end the long wait that its fans have had to wait for. As we will remember, in the fifth season last, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) almost lost everything, after a mysterious character betrayed him and foiled the plans of the Oswald Mosley (Oswald Mosley) assassination plot.

After these unexpected events, everyone is very anxious to know how the story of the dangerous and powerful Shelby family finally ends. Due to the uncertainty, viewers have been looking for possible behind-the-scenes clues, and were surprised when Arthur Shelby’s performer (Paul Anderson) revealed a possible spoiler.

In his social networks, the well-known actor dared to publish a photograph of this BBC and Netflix drama, and since then, many have not stopped wondering if one of the most important characters will return from the grave after being killed in the last.

Due to Paul Anderson’s photography, many fans are wondering if the drama is planning to bring back John Shelby (Joe Cole). As we will remember, John died in the fourth season, exactly in the first episode, the character was surprised and killed right in front of his wife and cousin.

The order to kill John was made by someone who worked for the antagonist Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody). Of course, the death of this young man caused chaos between his wife Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and the Shelbys, since she walked away from the family, taking her children away and cursing Tommy.

When the character’s death was experienced, actor Joe Cole stated that he was prepared to leave the program, since he also had other projects in mind and in the process of being executed. However, with the recent update to Arthur Shelby’s performer, there is a strong possibility that we could see John again.

On December 27, 2021, Anderson posted a photo of him and Cillian Murphy on set, with Joe Cole appearing in the background. “La sixième saison en enfer,” Anderson captioned the Instagram post, which translates to “Season Six in Hell.” Also, in the trailer we also see Esme return, so the possibilities are increasing. Now it only remains to keep waiting a little longer to confirm whether or not this will be true.