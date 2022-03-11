Peaky Blinders Season 6: The fate of Arthur Shelby in danger according to this actor

Ever since the first installment of Peaky Blinders, viewers have been watching as Arthur Shelby (played by Paul Anderson) has given his brother Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) incredible trouble. But now, in season 6 the character finds himself struggling with addiction, however, one of the cast members has revealed the fate he could have by the end of the show.

Peaky Blinder made his return this February 27 with the first episode of the sixth season entitled, “Black Day”, showing Tommy Shelby in the same field where we left him at the end of the fifth installment, with a gun to his head. , ready to end his life due to the different problems he has been facing with his family and rivals. But now his faithful brother Arthur is giving him more trouble than ever, something that could lead him to do something crazy.

During an interview with Finn Shelby star Harry Kirton, he opened up about what might happen to Arthur in the midst of his search for contact with his wife who is far away. But, Tommy and Finn have put several conditions so that both can meet again.

“Arthur can be a lot like a father to Finn in terms of him showing more affection and being a little more practical than Tommy.”

“That feeling has set in, everyone feels like there’s always been a distance with Tommy.”

However, Peaky Blinders star Harry has also hinted that fans will be pleased with the show’s final season, but assured that there could be unexpected things and a lot of deaths by the end of the show, and viewers may not be totally agree.

Harry added: “Whenever something ends, people always imagine how it could end, how it should end.

As for the first few episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6, Tommy was forced to cut his trip short when he discovered that his daughter was unwell. Because he received a phone call from his wife Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O’Keefe) who told him that she and her daughter would not be able to make their planned trip to Canada.

However, when Lizzie revealed that Ruby had repeated the Romani words: “Tickna mora o’beng”, Tommy panicked and returned to Birmingham immediately, as his enemies are trying to wipe out his entire family. so that he goes into despair and surrenders with his tragic death.

Interestingly, the showrunner of the show, Steven Knight, revealed during an interview the meaning of the words that little Ruby said in Romany, which he assured that it is difficult to translate from Romany, but that it somehow means ‘devil’.