Peaky Blinders Season 6: Revealed the character who will face Tommy Shelby

Peaky Blinders, the period crime drama that premiered on the BBC broadcast network in 2013, has been absent from fans’ screens since the fall of 2019. However, it is set to premiere its sixth and final season on the British television network, on February 27 as scheduled.

The series starring Cillian Murphy as sinister gangster Tommy Shelby will finally bring part of the crime family’s story to a close. Some fans are worried about the fate of the main character as things did not end well at the end of season 5.

One of the biggest concerns fans have had since Peaky Blinders disappeared from their screens is who will face him in the series’ final season. During all this hiatus, some fans speculated that it would be Al Capone, after some photos of newcomer Stephen Graham were leaked on the film set of the sixth installment last year.

However, the character Al Capone was discarded by Steven Knight, the mastermind behind the fantastic crime series Peaky Blinders, which has captured the attention of millions of fans around the world, who will delight in a movie after the series ends. on the BBC network.

In this sense, fans are intrigued wanting to know what will be the character that Stephen Graham will play in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders. Speaking on the matter exclusively with the Digital Spy medium, Steven Knight referred to the character played by the actor in season 6. This he told the medium:

“I always wanted him to be in [the character]. A character was starting to develop in the Liverpool docks. And you just think, well, there can’t be anyone else for this character.”

“So he’s someone who’s up against Tommy, who isn’t really an enemy.”

According to Knight’s statements, who will face Tommy Shelby in season 6 of Peaky Blinders is the character of Stephen Graham, about which he did not reveal further details. And although he is not his enemy, it would be interesting to see what will be the reasons that will motivate him to confront the dangerous criminal businessman played by Cillian Murphy.