Peaky Blinders Season 6: Premiere of the first episode will feature these stars

The premiere of season 6 of Peaky Blinders begins this February 27 on the BBC television network, something that keeps all viewers of the program excited. However, some fans are interested to know about the stars that will be in the show’s first episode, including the late Helen McCrory, who sadly passed away in 2021.

The BBC television network will bring the first episode of season 6 of Peaky Blinders this February 27 in its late night slot. Recall that the sixth season will contain six episodes broadcast weekly by the BBC. Where viewers will be able to see some completely new characters and settings. But, with the same amazing cast members that have been around since the first installment:

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

It’s obvious that the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will once again have the show’s popular lead actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, who is the iconic Birmingham gangster who has managed to build an empire with his companies amid various clashes with his rivals. most terrible enemies.

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Actress Natasha O’Keeffe will also reprise her role as Tommy’s second wife, Lizzie Shelby, who will have big moments on the show after finding her family under fire and with the end of the Shelbys potentially in the balance. While other viewers say that the end of her could be seen in this latest installment.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Another of the iconic stars of Peaky Blinders has been actor Paul Anderson, who has played the hot-tempered and troubled Arthur Shelby since the first installment. Arthur is currently Assistant Vice President of Shelby Company Limited and a member of the ICA, and is still the right hand of his brother Tommy.

Sophie Rundle and Finn Cole

Sophie Rundle returns as Tommy’s sister, Ada Shelby, who has drifted away from her family before returning to the fold. Her final series will see her as a Peaky Blinder willing to defend the entire family from her. While actor Finn Cole also returns as Michael Gray, who appears to be taking control of the family business and appears to be betraying his uncle.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Since actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s arrival as Gina Gray on Peaky Blinders, she has intensified the show, causing more drama as she and her husband Michael go into their own businesses, betraying and alienating the Shelby family, which could lead to more trouble. for Tommy, who finds himself fighting his enemies who are looking for his weaknesses.

Other cast members include Stephen Graham, with a mysterious character that has been kept under wraps until now. We’ll also see Outlander actor Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Ian Peck as Curly, and Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus.