Peaky Blinders Season 6: Premiere date and who will play new characters

Peaky Blinders hasn’t appeared on fans’ screens since season 5 premiered via the BBC broadcast network in August 2019. Almost three years have passed, but now the crime drama is reaching its end which promises to be. more explosive, after the inclusion of new characters.

Some reports indicate that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Sunday 27th February this year. According to the British media Radio Times, this date was revealed by the director of the series Anthony Byrne, although the chain has not confirmed it.

According to the same source, in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, while Paul Anderson returns as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Shelby, Natasha O’Keeffe will play Lizzie Shelby and Harry Kirton. to Finn Shelby. We will also see Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Esme Shelby.

Also, as the enemies of the Shelby family, Gina Gray played by Anya Taylor-Joy will return, and Finn Cole as Michael Gray and actor Sam Claflin returns to action as Oswald Mosley, the politician who was the target of an assassination attempt by part of Thomas Shelby at the end of season 5.

Furthermore, after returning from the dead during the finale of the fifth installment of Peaky Blinders, fan-favorite Tom Hardy will also return as Alfie Solomons. And as for the cast of secondary characters, Curly returns from the hand of Ian Peck; Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus being played by Benjamin Zephaniah, Emmett J. Scanlan’s Billy Grade; Johnny Dogs played by Packy Lee, and Isiah Jesus by Daryl McCormack.

As for the new cast members, in season 6 of Peaky Blinders, Stephen Graham will play Al Capone, according to series creator Steven Knight. Likewise, other characters that will be part of the story of the latest installment will be played by Amber Anderson, Conrad Khan and James Frecheville, although the details have not been revealed. As for Anderson, director Anthony Byrne spoke to Digital Spy about her character last year and revealed the following:

“I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before. I’m not going to say who she is, but she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money. She challenges him in a different way, basically. … It’s similar to [Oswald] Mosley …she has a similar ideology, and that’s a challenge for any character, like I said before…he or she, they don’t have weapons or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s like a virus and it’s more dangerous than anything.”