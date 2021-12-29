Peaky Blinders Season 6: New Teaser Announces Trailer Release Date

Peaky Blinders, the British network’s BBC crime action drama, will return to fan screens in early 2022, according to what they have promised in the last few months since filming ended. A release is estimated for February 2022, but its first official trailer will be shared in a few hours.

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is one of the most anticipated by fans of the series. This will be the last installment of the crime drama, with which creator Steven Knight plans to close the story arc of gangster Tommy Shelby, the sinister character played by Cillian Murphy.

While fans await the official announcement of the premiere date, since the end of November the official account of the drama on social networks continues to release some tearser that do not reveal good omens for the character of Murphy. In one of these, it is seen that he is receiving a harsh warning from Ada Thorne, while in another trailer he interacts with Alfie Solomons. This is certainly a sign that you can’t expect a good batch of episodes that aren’t explosive.

And it is that while fans continue to yearn to know when Peaky Blinders will return to the air, through the official account of the program on Twitter it was announced that the official trailer for season 6 of the successful crime drama will be released on New Year’s Day at the hour established in the video.

New teaser announces release date for Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

By order of the #PeakyBlinders, you have a very important appointment on New Year’s Day. pic.twitter.com/gv07xS35wm — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 27, 2021

While we know that Season 6 will premiere in early 2022, the official trailer is sure to reveal the exact release date of the latest installment in the series. In the teaser shared on December 27, Tommy Shelby can be seen using a machine gun as a way to announce what’s to come, as he shoots into the air. This is read in the text about the advance:

“New Years Day, 6pm, Season 6 trailer”

Meanwhile, the legend that accompanies the short video released this week indicates that “By order of the #PeakyBlinders, you have a very important appointment on New Year’s Day”, reads the title of the publication of the drama’s account on the social network . No fan is expected to miss the invitation made by everyone’s favorite criminal gang.