Peaky Blinders Season 6: Netflix confirms release date for new episodes

Peaky Blinders, the dramatic period series that follows the lives of a gangster family in an era marked by the First World War, premiered on the British broadcast network BBC almost ten years ago, when the first episodes telling the story of Thomas Shelby, a sinister character played by Cillian Murphy.

The last time fans saw new episodes of Peaky Blinders was between August and September 2019, when season 5 aired. It was almost three years of long waiting to see the sixth installment which represents the end of the criminal drama, and it was all due to the global health crisis that has been affecting television and film productions since 2020.

Thankfully, last month it was announced that Peaky Blinders season 6 would be hitting screens again on Sunday, February 27 via the BBC. And as the drama heads towards its end on the British network, Netflix confirms when the new episodes will arrive on the streaming platform.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, the drama starring Cillian Murphy, will premiere in the summer of 2022. The streamer is scheduled to release all 6 episodes on Friday, June 10 on the service in the United States, a just over three months after its official premiere on the BBC.

Let’s remember that the final installment of Peaky Blinders finished shooting last year, and since then, fans have been receiving some details about what they could expect with the arrival of season 6, the inclusion of new characters in the story and the return from some established ones like Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy.

Solomons made a surprise appearance in the second episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 that aired last weekend. A character who was believed not to return to the crime drama, but was back to wrap up his story with the explosive installment as previously described in a statement by series creator Steven Knight.

Peaky is back and with a bang. After the forced delay in production due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme danger, and the stakes have never been higher.”

“We think this will be the best series ever and we’re sure our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will come to an end, the story will continue in a different way. I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end with Peaky with a movie. That’s what’s going to happen.”