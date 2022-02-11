Peaky Blinders Season 6: First photos of Tommy Shelby shock fans

One of the most coveted period dramas currently, without a doubt, has been Peaky Blinders, and now that its epic finale is yet to come, viewers of the BBC television network and the Netflix platform have been taking care of each and every one of the details that surrounds this plot, as well as the dangerous Shelby family. Especially now that the first photos of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) have been revealed.

During the first month of 2022, the new trailer for this upcoming sixth season was broadcast, which will hit the screens this year. While waiting for its premiere, Peaky Blinders fans want to know what the actors have to say about the upcoming show and the BBC surprised with just three new photos and some tidbits for its launch.

In the first image above, Tommy Shelby is seen in what appears to be a meeting with workers seeking social improvements, this may be due to the fact that more and more communists are gaining ground among the workers, causing riots and work stoppages in the industries.

While in the second photo Tommy is seen with his gun and black gloves on what appears to be getting out of his car, ready to face his enemies. The photo has been causing quite a stir among fans of the show, due to the fact that things could be full of action and death.

However, the last photo in which Tommy is seen in a large church with his face a little unkempt and sad, has been giving something to talk about, because this could be the moments after the death of Elizabeth “Polly” Gray (Helen McCrory). Recall that the actress was unable to film any scenes for season 6 before her tragic death in 2021.

As for the plot, we know that a big focus of attention will be the confrontation between Tommy and the evil fascist Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin). In fact, Murphy previously described these episodes as “very intense,” but interestingly enough, he also used the word “gothic,” meaning there could be some very sad moments.

The BBC has confirmed that the final season will premiere in February, although we are almost halfway through the month and the television network has not yet confirmed a specific date to see the last season of Peaky Blinders.