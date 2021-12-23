Peaky Blinders Season 6: First photo of Tommy and new news of the final installment

Peaky Blinders is the British network BBC’s crime action drama, which will come to an end after six seasons full of violence, betrayal and death. The fate of Tommy Shelby and his family of gasters remains to be seen, and it seems that things will not end as many have been thinking. (Some spoilers)

At the end of Peaky Blinders season 5, fans left Tommy pointing his head with a revolver. His plan to kill politician Oswald Mosley failed and it seems that within his ranks is the traitor. During all this time, it has been speculated that he is Michael Gray, however, only the next few episodes will be able to confirm it.

The sixth and final installment of Peaky Blinders will be totally explosive. This was stated by the same creator of the drama Steven Knight during an interview earlier, when he said that things will get worse for the leader of the criminal gang, Tommy Shelby and his family, as the program advances in the timeline towards the year 1934, a time when tensions will rise while they are at the center of it all.

“Let’s look at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat gets louder, tensions get worse, and Tommy is right in the middle of it all. So again, it will be an exploration of what happened in the 1930s, how certain things happened. ”

A season 6 premiere of Peaky Blinders is expected in the first months of 2022. But, before the arrival of the final episodes of the BBC series starring Cillian Murphy, the drama keeps releasing some teasers. At the end of last month, Tommy was seen in an intense and short video of the sixth installment that was shared on social media, with one of the characters reappearing at the end of season 5, after he was believed dead, Alfie. Solomon by Tom Hardy.

New pic of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6

And at the beginning of December, another short clip that previews a fragment of the final installment, showed Tommy Shelby in another murky situation while Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle) gave him a harsh warning, thus confirming that things will not be okay. for Murphy’s character when Peaky Blinders season 6 premieres.

And is that while fans await the arrival of the new episodes of Peaky Blinders, the director of the crime drama shared a photo of Tommy Shelby in a scene from season 6. In the caption, the filmmaker revealed that the image represents completely Tommy’s personality in the last cycle of the series. This he explained in his most recent post on the Instagram social network, in addition to revealing that the official trailer will be released very soon:

“If there is one image that really sums up this last season, it is this. Tommy Shelby. Light and darkness. A man on the edge of the abyss staring into space. One word that Cillian and I used a lot during filming was “goth”, and this season it is very much that. @robertviglasky captured it beautifully in a quick moment. You never know where these images will come from. A full trailer will be with you very soon. I can’t wait to share it with all of you. “