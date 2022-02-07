Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy revealed new details of the end of the drama

Now that the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is expected, viewers of the BBC television channel and Netflix are more eager than ever to see the Shelby family in action again. Once again we will see the return of Cillian Murphy as the leader of the Shelby Company Limited, Thomas Shelby.

For this occasion, the actor did not hesitate to reveal his personal experience filming this sixth and final installment of Peaky Blinders, which has been one of the most anticipated due to delays due to covid-19. Despite having reached the end of the season, Murphy was “delighted” to finish filming.

In this installment, Tommy will have one last chance to achieve what he did not put in the last fifth season. As we will recall, in last season’s finale, someone close to the leader of the Shelbys betrayed Thomas, and as a result, the plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) was foiled.

With this character alive, an upcoming and massive confrontation between both gangs is expected, and as if that were not enough, in this sixth installment Tommy’s mental state will depend on a thread. Given all this drama and action that is expected, the actor Cillian Murphy recounted in detail his experience, and how difficult it was for him to get to the end.

In addition to the delays due to Covid-19, unfortunately death touched one of the most important members of the cast, Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly Gray from the first season. That’s why Murphy refers to the new season as “dark as shit.”

“The hard thing to understand is that if it wasn’t for COVID, there would be a completely different version of Peaky Blinders with Helen.”

On numerous occasions, Thomas Shelby has been quite close to death since season 1. And in this new and final installment there will be no doubt that he will once again experience these events. Unfortunately, his actions have also put his loved ones in danger.

“I’m always fucking excited to finish each series because it’s so unforgiving and exhausting to play, and you have to go to all these really dark and ambiguous places,” “I’m always thrilled to come home and have a nice, boring existence.”

As we well know, the end of Peaky Blinders will really take place with a movie, which will start filming in the year 2023. Although Cillian Murphy stated that he is involved in the process, he is really not sure what this footage will be like. .