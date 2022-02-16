Peaky Blinders Season 6: BBC confirms release date and when it will arrive on Netflix

The long wait for Peaky Blinders season 6 is ending. The crime series from the British broadcast network BBC has remained absent from fans’ screens since season 5 premiered in August 2019, which has kept fans in a state of complete anxiety, to know what will happen to it. to Tommy Shelby.

This week, news broke via the Radio Times that Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne had released a UK premiere date for season 6 of the Cillian Murphy-starring crime drama. However, the information was not confirmed by the BBC, until this Tuesday morning.

According to the outlet, it is confirmed that the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will premiere on Sunday, February 27 through the BBC. The series’ return to viewers’ screens was officially announced in Birmingham, the city where the hit drama takes place, when a huge billboard appeared in the Digbeth neighborhood outside the Old Crown pub.

On the 12-meter-high mural, it shows the exact premiere date of the new episodes along with the character played by Cillian Murphy, the sinister Tommy Shelby, whose fate in the final season of the series, which will feature a total of six intense chapters, is totally uncertain. We will only have to wait until April 13 when the drama concludes its story.

Let’s remember that Peaky Blinders is also available on the Netflix platform. And while there is no official announcement on when season 6 will arrive on the streamer, a US release is expected in April, just as it has been in years past. Generally, episodes arrive a short time after each installment ends.

And as reported this week, fans will once again see Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby as the leader of the family gang seeking redemption in this sixth and final season. Also, among the characters that will return, is his brother Arthur Shelby who will be played again by Paul Anderson, while Ada Thorne returns as Sophie Rundle, who has a harsh warning for the gangster.

The final season of Peaky Blinders is said to be highly explosive. However, after the series comes to an end, filming for a movie is scheduled to begin, something that was previously confirmed by its creator Steven Knight.