Peaky Blinders Season 6: A new truth is uncovered after the death of John Shelby

Throughout all these years, it has been shown that in Peaky Blinders anything can happen, the turns that have passed have been so many that not even death surprises viewers. However, without a doubt, one of the deaths that has left us with the most doubts so far has been that of the witty John Shelby (Joe Cole).

The death of John Shelby could be in the past, after the new previews of Peaky Blinders in this sixth season, the return of one of the funniest villains of the entire series was known, we are talking about Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) .

However, this would not be the first time that the production of Peaky Blinders would do this trick, in the first season, the same thing happened with Danny “projectile” (Samuel Edward) and later in the fourth season, when the older brother of the Shelby, Arthur (Paul Anderson) faked his death even to viewers.

It seems that this trick is one of the favorites of the production, which is why a strong theory suggests that John Shelby would not really be dead in the series, especially after the actor once again spoke publicly about his work in this BBC and Netflix production.

As we well know, Joe Cole decided to leave Peaky Blinders to go to Gangs of London, that is, his death lived on screen was not really a decision of the direction of this series, but rather it was something that the aforementioned actor wanted. But, in one of his recent interviews, the actor talked about the theory of having survived the bullet wounds, and that it is possibly one more trick of Tommy (Cillian Murphy), this is how he replied:

“I think it’s difficult for him to come back. I’m not sure!”

With this answer, Joe Cole left much to be desired as well as many possibilities that we can once again see John Shelby in action. Although it could be a pretty crazy theory, everything is probable in this drama.

Also, Cole seems to be quite excited about Gangs of London, since according to the actor, this drama has many similarities with Peaky Blinders, with respect to the modern and contemporary gangs that are seen on the screen, where in addition to violence there is also fun. .