Peaky Blinders: Revealed the true story we suspected of the Shelby family

In Peaky Blinders, many of the important and main characters call themselves gypsies, such is the case of the protagonist of this story Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), for which many BBC and Netflix viewers wonder which is the true story of the Roma.

This is a truly important and fundamental term in the Peaky Blinders drama, as it is also capable of paying tribute to many real characters. Recall that this series is directed by Steven Knight. Just a few weeks ago, it was the premiere of its sixth installment on the BBC channel, so Netflix fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy it.

Everything seems to indicate that in this sixth season, the Shelby family’s Romani heritage will be delved deeper. Originally, this Shelby family is of Irish and Roma descent, but, in the drama, they refer to themselves by the word “gypsies.”

Both Tommy and his siblings have Roma roots, due to his paternal aunt, Polly Gray (Helen McCrory), who is the daughter of the nicknamed “gypsy princess” Birdie Boswell. Likewise, the wife of one of the Shelby brothers, the late John Shelby (Joe Cole), Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) also defines herself as a gypsy.

Even in this final season of Peaky Blinders, Esme is one of the most pivotal characters, all because of her Roma heritage and her close connection to the Shelby family. As portrayed on screen, the real-life Shelby family also had Roma heritage and traditions, though of course, it goes without saying that this BBC/Netflix drama at times takes its own creative liberties to give it more drama and suspense to the series.

Even the protagonist Cillian Murphy, revealed in an interview that the creator of the program, Steve Knight would have taken him to the city of his origin, Birmingham, to be able to copy his accent. Murphy confessed that he spent much of his time with the Roma gypsies.

Although it is true that the Romani people have been associated with the supernatural and black magic, it is more likely that these characteristics have been considered to be an outsider people and lead a nomadic lifestyle. The same happens with the caps that have razor blades incorporated, they are events that are not precise in the story, but they are key to entertainment and, well, in Peaky Blinders they knew how to take advantage of it. In short, the Roma heritage is embellished for which it achieves a more dramatic effect.