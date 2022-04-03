Peaky Blinders: New Actor Conrad Khan Responds to Season 6 Criticism

The popular BBC and Netflix drama, Peaky Blinders, is preparing to broadcast its last episode of season 6 this Sunday, April 3, which is why everyone hopes that the end will be satisfactory for all viewers. However, fans have been criticizing the new character Erasmus “Duke” Shelby, who is played by actor Conrad Khan in this latest installment.

Since the premiere of the sixth and final season of Peaky Blindekrs, there has been a mixed reaction to the show, after it mostly opted for a slower pace, in which drama creator Steven Knight gave us a clearer insight into the psyche. faced by Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) as he worried about losing his daughter, Ruby (Orla McDonagh).

After the time jump from Polly’s (Helen McCrory) death, viewers saw how the show was using a lot of political speech, as it concocted its plans to ship opium to the United States and manipulate Jack Nelson’s (James Frecheville) fascist aspirations. ), Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) to get what he wanted.

Each of the cast members who have appeared on the Peaky Blinders series have had a huge impact on the history of the show, not only because of their character, but also because of the incredible performance they have given to bring them to life. However, the interpretation of the drama’s new actor, Conrad Khan, has been generating various comments among fans, so he has decided to respond to the concerns.

During an exclusive interview for Digital Spy, Khan, who plays Tommy Shelby’s son Duke, has spoken about his performance on the show, especially what happened in the violent scene in episode five, acknowledging that it has been one of the most strengths you’ve seen from the drama. This epic moment of the program was questioned by fans due to the “bad” performance that the star had.

“I mean, episode five was pretty exciting. The scene with the club in the bathroom, it was one of the most violent scenes I’ve ever seen, certainly on the show.”

“So I don’t mind getting into someone’s internal emotional state for an hour. But I guess the show is all about action and emotion. So I can see why some people might think that. But for me, don’t look , actually”.

Interestingly, the show’s director, Anthony Byrne, who worked on seasons 5 and 6 of Peaky Blinder, revealed during an interview for RadioTimes that they can’t continue to deliver what viewers expect from the show, because they have to follow a script and a story in order to have a perfect work. So, Khan should try not to pay attention to the criticism that fans of the drama have made.