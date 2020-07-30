Peaky Blinders Mastermind: game trailer and release day

Near the end of June we saw that The Avengers will win a game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. The game, produced by Square Enix, is expected to hit the market this year, on September 4th.

However, this is not the only video game based on some TV success that is expected to hit consoles. That’s because the Peaky Blinders series, a streaming success on Netflix, will also win a title for video games later this year.

The game, called Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, is an adventure puzzle with a camera seen from above the characters and features somewhat reasonable graphics. However, the novelty here is that the title has just won an official debut date, in addition to a trailer, which shows a little of its gameplay.

“Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is an adventure and puzzle game based on the multi-award winning TV show. Taking place just before the events of the show’s first season, players join the Shelby family’s criminal organization as they discover a sinister plot to get Tommy out of business. Players must plan and adopt strategies, taking direct control of the main members of the Shelby family simultaneously on the same timeline, putting characters in position at just the right time to navigate challenging scenarios”

CurveDigital, the game’s production company, released the information today, July 30, and announced that the game will be available on August 20. In addition, some offers have been announced for those who order the PC title before its release, will gain the official soundtrack for Peaky Blinders: Mastermind.

And speaking of the game’s soundtrack, it will be created by British rock band Feverist, who composed the songs present in the first season of the series on Netflix.

When released, the game will be available for Steam via PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch with suggested retail price of US $ 24.99 (equivalent to R $ 128.91). It will also feature the voice acting of Cillian Murphy, an actor who played the character Thomas Shelby in the series.



