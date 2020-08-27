Peaky Blinders in the period miniseries on Netflix

Netflix released the trailer for The Queen’s Gambit, a period miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders and Fragmentado). The drama tells the story of a brilliant woman who defies the conventions of the time by participating in chess competitions.

Check out the trailer:

Based on the book by Walter Tevis, the production follows the trajectory of Beth Harmon, a girl raised in an orphanage in the 1950s who develops an extraordinary talent for chess. However, she also has an addiction to tranquilizers, which is a problem on the way to becoming a competitor.

The drama was created by Scott Frank (Godless), who will also be a director, screenwriter and showrunner. The cast features Thomas Brodie-Sanger (Game of Thrones), Marielle Heller (director of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Harry Melling (Harry Potter series) and Moses Ingram.

The production opens on October 23, 2020 on Netflix.



