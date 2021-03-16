Peaky Blinders: images reveal Cillian Murphy costume

Through images released by the official Twitter account of the Peaky Blinders series, the producers shared news about the new costumes of the protagonist Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy). Currently, the production is developing its 6th season, which will also be the last in the series.

However, it is worth noting that the Peaky Blinders gang saga will not end this way. According to Steven Knight, after the episodes end, the audience will be able to say goodbye to the characters through a film.

The recent footage was captured by director Anthony Byrne in the midst of the sixth season. While they don’t reveal much about what viewers will watch soon, they serve to raise fan expectations about some of Peaky Blinders’ last production moments.

Check out the full publication:

Behind the scenes with Cillian Murphy on #PeakyBlinders series 6 📷 Anthony Byrne pic.twitter.com/O7pj9nfiRF — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) March 12, 2021

Peaky Blinders season 6 still has no release date announced

As much as many are eagerly awaiting the completion of Peaky Blinders, there is still little information about the direction the characters will take in this final stretch. The producers, for example, have not yet disclosed when they intend to present the new episodes or when the film should be released.

Even so, based on the program’s consistency throughout its run over the past few years, all signs point to Season 6 offering a very satisfying conclusion to the series.

In this sense, the film Peaky Blinders should end this whole universe of characters in a very interesting way, providing viewers with a longer delay.

In addition to Cillian Murphy, the cast of Peaky Blinders also features Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole and Joe Cole.

Let’s wait for news!