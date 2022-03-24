Peaky Blinders: Director Anthony Byrne shared details of the series finale

The Peaky Blinders franchise is on the rise thanks to the broadcast of its sixth season through the BBC screens, since then, the director of this gangster franchise, Anthony Byrne, has dropped some important details about the upcoming finale of the drama.

Let’s remember that this installment of Peaky Blinders, which is currently being broadcast on screens, unfortunately is the last. However, among the new details reported by Anthony Byrne, he revealed to everyone’s surprise that the last episode of the sixth season will be a feature film.

Although BBC viewers are sure that this latest episode will air in style, it is still inevitable that fans will be in mourning because the end of this drama is coming pretty quickly. Thus, in a recent interview, Anthony Byrne confessed that the final episode will last an incredible 81 minutes. So were his words:

“It’s a very special thing to do for the final episode of Peaky Blinders. It feels very, very different from the rest of the season. It’s different from anything we’ve done before. It’s very epic in scope. It feels like a movie, it’s a kind of test for the feature film”.

Apparently, this last episode of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders will be like a kind of “test” or preview of the next movie that is expected to end this story. Additionally, Anthony Byrne also confirmed that many of the new characters viewers will meet in this final season will be “part of what happens in the movie.”

He also teased that he already knows the path the Peaky Blinders movie will take. He assured that he knows exactly the stories that will be presented on the screens, however, what he does not know is how these stories will unfold. In addition, everything seems to indicate that what happens in the next feature film will have a lot to do with the end of this last episode.

Likewise, Anthony Byrne also took the opportunity to explain why some viewers of Peaky Blinders claim that the twists of this installment have been different from those of the previous ones, stating that it is because this season focuses more on the main character Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

“Season 6 is a character piece about the darkness of Tommy Shelby’s soul and it’s how far down he’s going to have to go before he can get out. And will there be any of him left?” “That’s what he is to me. And audiences who love the character will embrace him because they’re on a journey with this guy, with Tommy Shelby.”

He also addressed a certain group of haters who had attacked him saying that this season of Peaky Blinders was “boring”, adding that “there will always be a group of people who want the same things”. He quickly explained that in order to continue to excite BBC viewers, it was important for the creative team to come up with another plot twist.