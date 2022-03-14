Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy spoke about Helen McCrory’s behavior on set

On February 27, the sixth season of Peaky Blinders premiered on the BBC television channel, likewise, Netflix production confirmed that this installment would be released in June through the streaming platform. Many fans have been intrigued by how the drama continued without Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray (Helen McCrory), who is the aunt of leading man Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Unfortunately, last year 2021 the veteran actress passed away before being able to have the opportunity to film this sixth season. Aunt Polly was undoubtedly one of the most important characters in this drama, her departure affected both the actors and the viewers.

To put an end to the character of veteran Helen McCrory, the character will pass away this season, as she was assassinated by the IRA following Tommy Shelby’s attempted assassination of politician Oswald Mosley. This time, the protagonist of Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy confirmed what many already suspected of McCrory’s character.

Thanks to the fame of this drama created by Steven Knight, several big screen stars have been included, such as Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody and Anya Taylor-Joy. According to the words of the interpreter of Tommy Shelby, Cillian Murphy, assured that Helen McCrory was the funniest member of the cast of Peaky Blinders.

One of the actresses who brightened up the days of the members of the set, without a doubt, was Helen McCrory. This was confirmed by the words of the protagonist of this drama, who assured that in addition to being co-workers, they were also very good close friends. So were his words:

“We were very, very good friends on that show and she was very, very popular, and she made me laugh a lot…and she always took the mickey out of herself, just taking the mickey out of me.”

This sense of humor of McCrory, was of vital importance for everyone in general within the set, since according to the words of Murphy, many of the scenes of the program are “psychologically demanding”, remember that many of the stories of Peaky Blinders They are submerged in darkness.

“You have to have some levity to balance it out and I always had an amazing laugh with Helen.”

In this sixth season of the BBC drama, Peaky Blinders, we see how the members of the gang are at possibly the lowest point. Tommy was betrayed, and held his gun to his head in the final episodes of the fifth season. Also, much to the relief of fans of this drama, the creator of this footage, Steven Knight, has secured a movie that will air shortly after the show goes off air.