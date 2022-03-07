Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy Explains Tommy Shelby’s Weird Smoking Habit

Peaky Blinders returned to the BBC One television network, kicking off its sixth and final season. Since the program began, fans have been talking about the characteristics and clothing of each of the characters. However, actor Cillian Murphy has revealed why Tommy Shelby often rubs cigarettes in his mouth before smoking, and there’s a very good reason behind it too.

With the premiere of Peaky Blinders season 6, fans have been surprised by the changes Tommy Shelby is having, especially that he has stopped drinking. However, one thing that remains the same with the flat-cap-wearing gang leader is how the character smokes his cigarette, which is why his actor has finally decided to reveal the great detail behind it.

Tommy is often shown rubbing the cigarette filter in a way that cleverly prevents it from sticking to his lip. But, during his recent interview for the BBC television network, Cillian Murphy explained that they usually cut the filter of cigarettes and sometimes leave them burning.

“That’s due to the fact that cigarettes, we either cut the filter or leave the filter on, I don’t remember, but anyway, if you don’t rub them on your lips initially, they’ll stick.”

“That just became this kind of idiosyncrasy, but it was out of necessity because otherwise the cigarettes would stick to my lip and I kept doing it and it became a Tommy thing.”

During the premiere episode, it was confirmed that Tommy was still alive and well, having not shot himself in the field where viewers last saw him at the end of the fifth season. But he’s faced a new danger from an old adversary, who is finally making his move and taking down his family.

In fact, fans were touched by the episode’s dedication to the memory of actress Helen McCrory, 52, who played Polly Gray after her death from breast cancer last year. A burial of Polly along with a screen tribute to Helen read: “Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE Polly Gray”.

The series will see Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprising their roles as Alfie Solomons and Gina Gray respectively, as Stephen Graham is set to make his debut as an enigmatic Liverpudlian gangster, much to the delight of showrunner Steven Knight, who has been a fan of actor Scouse for a while. However, it has not yet been revealed what role he will have and which side he will be on.