Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy confirmed what we suspected of the last season

Peaky Blinders season 6 will be the last season of the TV show before a Peaky Blinders movie completes the Tommy Shelby story. While spin-off shows set in the same universe are expected, it looks like the character’s fate sees a dark path to the end.

Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and his less-than-happy family of rogues have battled everything life has thrown at them, from the gritty streets of Birmingham, England, to the political stages of London. The Shelbys started out as shocked survivors of World War I, and by the end of Season 5, they’ve racked up even more trauma, even though it’s come with a huge helping hand of power and money.

Still, even with a modicum of earthly comforts at their disposal, the show’s characters discover over and over again that Peaky Blinders isn’t a series where people stay happy for long.

Season 6 of the popular gangster drama is coming up fast, and since the last season ended on a very ambiguous and life-threatening situation, fans have no doubt deduced that the gang won’t be retreating to a land of rainbows and lollipops in the immediate future.

In a recent interview, Cillian Murphy is very happy to confirm that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is going to be, and we quote, “dark as shit” indeed. The actor himself also explained that the darkness of the season’s theme was made even worse when his co-star and friend Helen McCrory passed away.

Of course, the actor was barely able (or, for that matter, willing) to provide a synopsis for the season or otherwise elaborate on the darkness to come. He was similarly coy about whether the show’s stated goal of Tommy Shelby’s redemption arc will ever come to fruition, though he did express some personal doubts about whether or not the character is beyond salvation.

“I think that’s what [showrunner Steven Knight] was going for, with a lot of wrong turns along the way. But I don’t know. I’ll leave it to the court of public opinion, though I don’t think he’s redeemed himself.”