Peaky Blinders: Board and Card Games Start Pre-Order

Peaky Blinders series, one of the most popular on social media, is about to win an official lineup of board games! With pre-sales already open, the project was born from a partnership between Bucaneiros and Endemol Shine Brasil and includes two board games, a puzzle and a card game.

If the collection reaches BRL 20 thousand, the gift is a 1st player token; with R$ 40 thousand, a sleeve pack with 150 units will be included; with R$ 60 thousand they get 2x cardboard; and with R$ 80 thousand they are 3x cardboards. Check out the look of the game box:

According to Fernanda Abreu, Head of Licensing at Endemol Shine Brasil, “the gaming segment is one of the most important for the licensing market. Being with Bucaneiros with Peaky Blinders products, with the quality and incredible content they deliver, is a great privilege”.

If you've never watched the show, it's available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.