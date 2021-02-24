Peaky Blinders: Anya Taylor-Joy, 6. may return in season.

In a recent interview broadcast by the Obsessed With Peaky Blinders podcast, director Anthony Byrne said that actress Anya Taylor-Joy, also famous for the miniseries Gambito da Rainha, could return for the 6th season of Peaky Blinders playing Ginny Gray.

The character was introduced during the last episodes of the series and moved the plot in a very interesting way.

Initially, Taylor-Joy’s participation was practically certain, since the initial idea of ​​the writers was to present more about Gina’s family. Even when filming started last year, some behind-the-scenes photos showed actor Finn Cole featured again as Michael Gray.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the various restrictive measures to prevent its spread, all schedules needed revision and many things have changed.

It is known that Anya Taylor-Joy has already made other commitments, including a still untitled film by David O. Russell and the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Thus, as Anthony Byrne himself points out, there is still a small uncertainty regarding the actress’s participation in the series.

Peaky Blinders season 6 should end the great saga of the criminal organization

For some time now, the public has been fully aware that Peaky Blinders’ sixth season will be the last of the production. However, even though Anya Taylor-Joy does not appear in the last few episodes, it does not necessarily mean that she can no longer play the character Gina Gray.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that after confirming the end of the series, creator Steven Knight hinted that the story could continue in a new format, confirming, later, that a film would be in his plans.

Let’s wait for more news!