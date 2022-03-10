Peaky Blinders: Amazon Prime Video reveals good news for all fans

A few weeks ago Peaky Blinders began the premiere of its sixth and final season on the BBC television channel, however, Amazon Prime Video revealed that very soon before the end of the program, fans will be able to enjoy all the episodes from the first installment to the last one in a complete box that will go on sale very soon.

The BBC television network revealed the first episode of season 6 of Peaky Blinders on February 27 in its late night slot. Where the program was in charge of paying tribute to the star Helen McCrory who passed away in April 2021, so she was unable to film scenes for the new installment. But now that the series is gearing up for its third episode, Amazon has made a big announcement.

Amazon Prime Video will release The Complete Collection of Peaky Blinders, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 2, 2022, so there is no chance of receiving an early delivery and seeing the ending before all your friends. According to the platform, the complete box of all seasons will have an affordable price.

In fact, the Peaky Blinders all-season special box set will include double-sided art cards signed by each of the show’s cast members. Interestingly, HMV currently has DVD and Blu-ray pre-orders at the same prices, but without the art cards.

One of the biggest plot threads running through series 6 right now is the mystery of who is the “gray man” and/or “the man with the green eyes”, following the premonitions of Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby. (Cillian Murphy). While all the Shelbys continue to mourn Polly’s (McCrory) sad death, however, there’s no way any of her family members will soon forget her.

The next episode of the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will premiere on March 13, 2022 on the BBC television network. While for the Netflix platform its release date has not yet been revealed, because the program is expected to finish broadcasting from its place of origin and then reach the streaming giant.

Currently the Amazon Prime Video platform also broadcasts the episodes of Peaky Blinders, however, the show is only available until its fourth season. Reason for which they have made different contracts with the BBC television to be able to sell the complete box of all the seasons of the drama after its end with several surprises.