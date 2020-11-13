Peaky Blinders: A winemaker created wine by homage!

Incredible but true … A winegrower from the Gironde had the idea of ​​creating a special wine! The latter is a tribute to the Peaky Blinders series.

Each successful series has its derivative products. Except this one was not designed by the producers of the Peaky Blinders series, far from it.

Indeed, a young vineyard in the Gironde had the idea to bottle a specially created wine. The latter is therefore in the effigy of the series he adores, Peaky Blinders.

Thibault Bardet, at the origin of this red wine, obtained the agreement of the producers of the series last January. He therefore imagined a special cuvée.

A nice nod to the hit Netflix series, then. The winemaker therefore offers 98,000 bottles for sale, as reported by the Sud-Ouest newspaper.

And the young winegrower is not at his first attempt. Indeed, a few years ago, he had invented a special vintage for Game of Thrones, therefore.

A SPECIAL WINE FOR PEAKY BLINDERS FANS

The Bordeaux winemaker therefore signed a two-year contract to produce the official wine of the Peaky Blinders series, therefore. A godsend for aficionados of the hit series!

And good news for Peaky Blinders fans: two wines are already on sale, including a grand cru produced in 18,000 copies just that.

As the Sud-Ouest newspaper reports, Thibault Bardet drew inspiration from his great-grandfather to create his wines the old-fashioned way. “The fruits were harvested by hand and placed in old concrete vats,” says the daily.

As for the name given to his cuvée, he was inspired by the series, Shelby Company LTD, the company created by the main character of the phenomenon series.

The newspaper even reports that the wine corks are inscribed with cult quotes spoken by fans of the Peaky Blinders series. A nice comedy, then!



