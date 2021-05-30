Peaky Blinders: 10 Films and Series in Which The Cast Has Participated

Peaky Blinders: More than a year after Peaky Blinders Season 5 ended, anxiety for new chapters continues to run high. After all, next season will also be the last of the series and, unfortunately, production had to be delayed because of the new coronavirus pandemic. So it’s certain that fans will still have to wait a while to find out what’s going to happen on the show.

But if you want to miss the Peaky Blinders cast while you wait, don’t worry. With so many talented names in production, there are plenty of other series and movies to check out the actors and actresses from the Netflix drama.

See 10 works, including movies and series, in which the cast of Peaky Blinders participated.

10. The Queen’s Gambit

In season 5 of the series, actress Anya Taylor-Joy joined the cast as Gina Gray, Michael’s wife. In 2020, the actress starred in one of the biggest series of the year on Netflix: The Queen’s Gambit. The success was so great that she won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her performance on the show, as well as making the Forbes Under 30 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

9. Hunger Games

Actor Sam Claflin, who brought the character Oswald Mosley to life, played Finnick Odair, one of the tributes in the Hunger Games franchise. He was present in the films On Fire, Hope Part 1 and Hope Part 2. In addition, the actor also starred in the film Like I Was Before You, opposite Emilia Clarke, from Game of Thrones.

8. The Pianist

In Peaky Blinders, Adrien Brody plays Luca Changretta, a fan favorite villain. However, even before participating in the series, he was already well recognized in the world of cinema. That’s because Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Wladyslaw Szpilman in the movie The Pianist.

7. Mad Max: Road of Fury

Tom Hardy was also a veteran when he entered the world of series. Before taking on the role of Alfie Solomons, one of the fan favorite characters, he acted in several different titles, gaining prominence as a titular character in Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015.

6. The Tudors

Another actress who has also done other series besides Peaky Blinders was Annabelle Wallis. She became known for playing Jane Seymour in The Tudors. Wallis has also appeared in successful films such as Annabelle and the 2017 reboot of The Mummy.

5. Black Mirror

When John Shelby died in Season 4 of Peaky Blinders, fans were devastated. After all, he was the balance between the personalities of Arthur and Thomas, leaving a great void. Fortunately, fans can kill the actor’s longing in Black Mirror, a dystopian series from Netflix. Joe Cole participated in the episode “Hang The DJ” as Frank.

4. Dreamland

Joe Cole’s younger brother Finn Cole played Michael Gray on the show and became famous for being part of the Dreamland movie as Eugene. Currently, the actor can be seen as Joshua Cody in TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

3. The Revenant

Paul Anderson has been one of the main actors in Peaky Blinders since the beginning of the series and will definitely be part of next season. Though best known for being Arthur Shelby, he also landed a prominent role in the 2015 movie The Revenant.

2. Harry Potter Saga

The actress Helen McCrory, Polly Gray, was famous for playing Narcissa Malfoy, Draco’s mother, in the last films of the Harry Potter saga. By the way, a curiosity about her participation in the films was the fact that she was originally cast as Bellatrix Lestrange, the character played by Helena Bonham-Carter. However, when she became pregnant, she had to abandon the role and returned for the 6th film in the saga.

1. The Dark Knight Trilogy

Although Cillian Murphy’s career began long before Peaky Blinders, the role of Thomas Shelby was what really put the actor on the radar of series fans out there. But, if you want to see it in other titles, without a doubt the Dark Knight trilogy is an excellent option. In addition to the films, he participated in some Irish titles, such as Breakfast on Pluto and The Wind That Shakes The Barley.

So far, there is still no official release date for the 6th and final season of Peaky Blinders. So we’ll still have to wait to review the cast of one of our favorite shows, making this list a great marathon idea to wait for the premiere!

Did you like to know more about the career of the cast of the series? Leave your comment below and share this article on social media!