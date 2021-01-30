Peacock streaming exceeds 30 million users in the US

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, reached the mark of 33 million subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2020. The figure was revealed in Comcast’s earnings report for the period in question.

According to the telecommunications conglomerate’s document, the platform generated $ 100 million in revenue in the last three months of 2020. However, the company estimates that the service will have a loss of $ 2 billion between 2020 and 2021.

Despite the impressive results, the report lacks details. For example, the number of paying subscribers or active platform accounts is not reported. In the USA, the service offers free and paid subscription models.

On the other hand, the number of users of Peacock reveals that the platform continues to rise after six months of launch. So, it shows the strength to fight for a slice of the increasingly disputed streaming market.

Finally, the report also reported that Comcast had an overall revenue of $ 27.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The result exceeded forecasts by the financial company Refinitiv, which pointed to gains of $ 26.78 billion.

The Office as the flagship of streaming

In early 2021, the popular comedy series The Office migrated from Netflix to Peacock in the United States. Since then, it has become the main attraction of NBCUniversal streaming.

Analysts believe that the attraction already influences the number of paying users. That’s because only the first two seasons of the series are available for free accounts. Previously, the platform had 26 million subscribers.

It is worth mentioning that The Office was the series with the highest audience in streaming in 2020, according to data from the Nielsen research institute. In this way, she overcame even the praised plot of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian.