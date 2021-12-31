Peacemaker Will Feature Post-Credits Scene In Each Episode

Peacemaker: The new HBO Max series dedicated to the world of DC, Peacemaker, will have post-credits scene in each of its eight episodes. Premiere on January 13. Peacemaker will give fans a little surprise after seeing the credits for each chapter. Its director, James Gunn, has confirmed that the eight episodes that make up this first season will have post-credits scene. He has not transcended the character of these pills, if they will try to connect with the next one or if, on the contrary, they will look further at us.

Every episode. It’s my way of giving you a little special thing for seeing the credits of our hard-working team “, revealed Gunn through his official Twitter account. You won’t have to wait long to start watching this antihero’s new story: the first three episodes will premiere on January 13 exclusively as part of the HBO Max subscription. From that moment, the remaining five episodes will be published on a weekly basis until reaching their conclusion, expected for February 17, 2022.

Peacemaker against the world

If you are interested in the series, we recommend that you watch The Suicide Squad first. James Gunn’s work on the film extends into this series as a continuation of the context experienced by the characters, including Peacemaker himself. In this link you can read our review, in case you are still not convinced to see it. “The Suicide Squad is a delicious gory mess that has since become one of the best DC movies ever made. During the almost two hours and fifteen minutes that the footage lasts, the viewer sits in the chair almost out of breath, but with a smile always on his face ”, we said.

John Cena will lead the cast as Peacemaker, followed by Steve Agee (John Economos), Jenniffer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Freddie Stroma (Adrian). Chase), Cristopher Heyerdahl (Captain Locke), Nhut Le (Judomaster), Lochlyn Munro (Larry Fitzgibbon), Annie Chang (Sophie Song), Alison Araya (Amber), Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (Keeya), Rizwan Manji (Jamil), Lenny Jacobson (Evan), Stephen Blackehart, Phillipe Collins, and Nicholas Dohy, among others.