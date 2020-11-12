Peacemaker: Suicide Squad spin-off cast

DC’s new film, The Suicide Squad, hasn’t even premiered yet, however, HBO Max has already confirmed the Peacemaker series, a spin-off focused on one of the characters that will appear in theaters.

Peacemaker is an anti-comic book hero who will be played by John Cena, both in the film version and in the new series.

Now, HBO has announced that Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (X-Files), Jennifer Holland (American Horror Story) and Chris Conrad (Patriot) will join Cena in the show’s cast.

Holland will also play the character Emilia Harcourt in theaters, as well as Steve Agee, who in the film will bring John Economos to life and was previously announced also in the series. Patrick will play the role of Auggie Smith, while Conrad will take on the role of Adrian Chase, also known as The Watchman.

Both Adrian Chase and The Vigilante have appeared on The CW’s Arrowverse. Josh Segarra played Adrian on the Arrow series between season 5 and 8. But instead of being The Watcher, there he was the serial killer Prometheus. O Vigilante appeared in the 5th and 6th seasons, played by two different actors (Clayton Chitty in the 5th and Johann Urb in the 6th).

There are still not many details about the new series, which will address the origins of Peacemaker “a man who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he has to kill to get it”.

James Gunn is the director and screenwriter of The Suicide Squad, which is scheduled to open in August 2021 in theaters. He also writes the script for the eight episodes of the series, as well as directing some of them.



