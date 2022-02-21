Peacemaker: Stephen Amell (Green Arrow) Responds To John Cena’s Joke About Green Arrow

Peacemaker: The actor who played Green Arrow for 8 seasons on The CW responds to the Peacemaker in the wake of one of the many jokes about DC in the series. Peacemaker, the DC series whose first season came to an end last week with a surprising cameo that has failed to avoid controversy, has made all kinds of jokes and references to the DC superhero universe and its superheroes, including DCEU characters. and others from the comics. And one of these jokes made direct reference to Green Arrow, one of the editorial characters most loved by fans and who has not yet appeared in the DC extended universe, although he did have a successful 8-season series on The CW. After the joke, the actor who gave life to the character in said series, Stephen Amell, has responded to John Cena through social networks and without cutting a hair.

Green Arrow challenges Peacemaker on social media

Thus, in the last episode of Peacemaker, John Cena makes a direct reference to Green Arrow. And it is that at the moment in which they plan how to get to the famous “cow” of the alien butterflies, the Peacemaker assures that he is capable of shooting an arrow from a tree with a cable to make his helmet slide as if it were a zip line, to which the Watcher replies “how Green Arrow?”. The Peacemaker instantly responds with a “No! Not like Green Arrow! That one goes to Bronys conventions dressed as Twilight Sparkle’s bottom half, with a 4-inch hole in the butt of the costume.”

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022

Apparently, Stephen Amell did not like the joke at all and he was quick to respond to John Cena on social networks. Thus, a fan asked him if he saw the John Cena joke, to which Amell replied: “I haven’t seen it yet. I am very busy teaching Cena what professional wrestling is like on television, ”says Amell from his Twitter account.

And it is that after being a hero on the small screen, Amell now plays the role of a professional wrestling fighter in the series Heels of the Starz channel, where he has been seen fighting even with professionals in the discipline, demonstrating great skills in the ring. . We’ll see if John Cena responds to Amell’s joke; For now, John Cena will return soon in the second season of Peacemaker.